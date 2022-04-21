Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $1.68 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $40,426.01 or 0.99749909 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.32 or 0.07314357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.16 or 0.99612103 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

