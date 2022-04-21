Hush Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $528.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Hush has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $528.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00402956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00084548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00091871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007028 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

