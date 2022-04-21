Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.24 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00). Approximately 466,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,180,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £226.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.27.

In related news, insider John Gulliver purchased 86,114 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £49,084.98 ($63,862.84).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

