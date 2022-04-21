ICHI Price Tops $6.38 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $6.38 or 0.00015482 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $29.65 million and $1.93 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.26 or 0.07350568 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.24 or 1.00245032 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00036132 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,270 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

