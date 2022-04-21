ILCOIN (ILC) Market Cap Tops $2.70 Million

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $4,181.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,774,234,805 coins and its circulating supply is 820,538,385 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

