Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Down 4.9%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 1,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $222,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $827,960.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,506,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,368,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

