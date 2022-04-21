IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.02. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

IMAX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 14,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,626. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.50 million, a PE ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

