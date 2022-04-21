Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $92.68. Approximately 5,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 503,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $2,220,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $567,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,641 shares of company stock worth $14,452,248 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after acquiring an additional 338,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

