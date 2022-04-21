Indexed Finance Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,561.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.61 or 0.07339356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.50 or 1.00157425 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

