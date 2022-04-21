Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires $12,564.04 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $12,564.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace Capital raised its stake in City by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in City by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in City by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.