Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Sells 585,735 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.41. 1,051,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

