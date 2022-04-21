Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $4,725,799.94 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,954,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,131,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.