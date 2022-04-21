Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Sells 2,217 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

