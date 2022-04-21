Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Sells 2,217 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.
United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
