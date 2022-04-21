Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total value of C$208,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,547,888.40.

VIT opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

