Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Exchanges

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.43 million and $502.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00033424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00104595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,815,148 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars.

