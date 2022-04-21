Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.68). 25,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 57,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.75).
The firm has a market capitalization of £366.02 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 364.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 378.33.
Inspecs Group Company Profile (LON:SPEC)
Featured Stories
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.