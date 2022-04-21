Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.04

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.04 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 160,188 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £142.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Inspired’s payout ratio is -0.20%.

Inspired Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

