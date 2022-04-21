IntegraFin (LON:IHP) PT Lowered to GBX 540 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.81) to GBX 540 ($7.03) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.55) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital started coverage on IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.68) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 402 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.29. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 363.60 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.94). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.