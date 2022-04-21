Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $39,645,194. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

