Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 541,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $470.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.