Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 3.5% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.65.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

