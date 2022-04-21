InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.31

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.31 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 112314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $21,410,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.