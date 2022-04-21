International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.