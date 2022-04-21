International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
International Petroleum stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.82.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Petroleum (IPCFF)
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.