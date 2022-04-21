Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.57. 2,454,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.96. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

