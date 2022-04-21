Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

ISRG traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average is $315.27.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.