Inverse Finance Hits Market Cap of $25.80 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and $4.06 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $275.22 or 0.00650746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00255634 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

