Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 242,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 509,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBB. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth $317,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth $233,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $7,380,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

