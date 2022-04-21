Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

