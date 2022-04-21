Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

NVTA opened at $5.87 on Monday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

