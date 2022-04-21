Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.40

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 9065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

