Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.90

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 4597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.