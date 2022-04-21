iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 182,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,010 shares.The stock last traded at $119.25 and had previously closed at $119.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

