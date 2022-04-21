iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 271,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,117,861 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $26.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7,923.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

