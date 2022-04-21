iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $160,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,626,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

