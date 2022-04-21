iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.42

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.42 and last traded at $103.42, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.