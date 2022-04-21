Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.50. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,731 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is 11.70%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.