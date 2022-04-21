Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.50. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,731 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

