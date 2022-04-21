Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,293 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Bank of America makes up 0.4% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,813,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,603,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $313.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

