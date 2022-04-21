Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,325,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 238,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,126. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.