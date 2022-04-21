Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,301 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 309,776 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 257,232 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.41. 2,112,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,183. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.12 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

