Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $7.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.58. 14,555,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,309,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

