Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Southern makes up approximately 0.3% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $76.46. 4,879,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

