Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,269,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,675,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 33.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,438,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,927,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,181,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,522,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,791,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 880,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,062. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

