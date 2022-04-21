Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JOF stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 143,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

