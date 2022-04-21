Jetcoin (JET) Hits Market Capitalization of $211,625.25

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $211,625.25 and approximately $74,200.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

