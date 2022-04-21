JOE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.81 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002926 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $269.21 million and $9.81 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.61 or 0.07339356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.50 or 1.00157425 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035383 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 218,726,204 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

