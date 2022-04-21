Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.35 EPS.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $183.50. 85,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.