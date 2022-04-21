Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $185.94. The firm has a market cap of $483.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

