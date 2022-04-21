Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.35 EPS.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

