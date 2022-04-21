JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $460.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.69.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $218.21 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.