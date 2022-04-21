JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.24. The stock had a trading volume of 151,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,244. The company has a market capitalization of $388.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.